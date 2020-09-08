Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce sales of $6.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the lowest is $6.11 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $25.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.30. 176,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,643. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

