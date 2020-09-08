Kleros (PNK) Price Down 39.5% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $44.52 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001909 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,267,793 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

