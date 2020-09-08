Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

KINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

KINS stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

