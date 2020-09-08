Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 254 Average PT from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 273.30 ($3.57). The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,240. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 105.25 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 285.30 ($3.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.49.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

