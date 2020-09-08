Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Kincora Copper Ltd (CVE:KCC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Kincora Copper shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 31,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper and gold projects. It holds interest in the Bronze Fox copper/gold project; and a 100% interest in the Golden Grouse property comprising two mineral exploration licenses located in Mongolia.

