Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $57.90 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 56.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,035.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 72,683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 606.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.