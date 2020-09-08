Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.
Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $57.90 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
