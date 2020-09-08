KickToken Price Hits $0.0000 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, YoBit, KuCoin and ABCC. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $207,964.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.57 or 0.05141312 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052363 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,742,529,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,468,510,138 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bilaxy, Dcoin, Mercatox, YoBit, TOKOK, HitBTC, ABCC, COSS, KuCoin, OOOBTC, CoinBene, BitMart, Gate.io, P2PB2B, ProBit Exchange, Coinsbit and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

