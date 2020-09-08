KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPRUY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.54. 138,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.78. KERING S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $67.85.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.