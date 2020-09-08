Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Buy

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

