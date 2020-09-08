Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Trimmed by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KSU traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.29. 9,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.