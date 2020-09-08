Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.63.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $186.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

