Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 601028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a market cap of $71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$675.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.0404938 EPS for the current year.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

