Jupiter Tops 1-Day Volume of $86.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 66.4% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $244,723.12 and approximately $86.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00117864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00226582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.01710015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00168836 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

