JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $375,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $103.52. 26,325,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

