JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (JETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:JETG opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $189.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.81.
About JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508
