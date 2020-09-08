Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Down 25% This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $24,793.38 and approximately $1,266.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00116591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.01711492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168139 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.