John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$3.02 during midday trading on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

