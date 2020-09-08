John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$3.02 during midday trading on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.