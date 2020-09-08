John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of HEQ stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

