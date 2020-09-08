J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 163.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of J2 Global worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in J2 Global by 37.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,474 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $70.68. 13,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

