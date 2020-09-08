Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Global Payments by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,583,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after buying an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,532,000 after buying an additional 130,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 329,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 58,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.06.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

