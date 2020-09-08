Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in CVS Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 55,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 220,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,277. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

