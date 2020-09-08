iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,992,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,730,000.

IJR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,563. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

