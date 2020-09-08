iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.28. 1,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

