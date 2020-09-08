iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,228. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.