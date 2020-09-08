iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,713. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

