iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $56,259,000.

IWM stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.75. 1,578,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,327,197. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

