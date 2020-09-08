iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,852 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZA. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Fis Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter.

EZA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $53.30.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

