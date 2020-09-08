iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 871.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,182,000 after acquiring an additional 486,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 557,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. 9,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.