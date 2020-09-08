iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 1,874,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,918,291. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

