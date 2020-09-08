iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) Holdings Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 26.04% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HEWL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

