IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,898 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,640,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,220. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.