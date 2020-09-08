Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

IONS stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,108. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

