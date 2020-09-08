Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and $5,538.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00117438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00230415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.01703028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00169497 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,894,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.