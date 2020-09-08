Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IBEX (IBEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IBEX (NASDAQ: IBEX):

9/1/2020 – IBEX is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – IBEX is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – IBEX is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – IBEX is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – IBEX is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

IBEX stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 3,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,040. IBEX Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

