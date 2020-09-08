Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 532.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 656.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 54,707 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 506.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,544. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

