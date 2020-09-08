Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,068.89 ($66.23).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITRK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($79.71) to GBX 6,250 ($81.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON ITRK traded up GBX 112 ($1.46) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,944 ($77.67). 76,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,728.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,236.46. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,786 ($49.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,178 ($80.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

