Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

SVRA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

