Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares US Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IDU traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.18. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $109.28 and a 12-month high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

