Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 10.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 330,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 30.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. 46,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,652. Infinera Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

