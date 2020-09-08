Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 584 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLQD. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. 4,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

