Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 252.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 17.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 135,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,011. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

