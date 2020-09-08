Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Unilever by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.88. 33,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,100. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

