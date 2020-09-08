Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.07. 89,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,168. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $117.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

