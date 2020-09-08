Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $9,582,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $237,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,539 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. 115,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302,747. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

