Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.62. 80,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,755. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

