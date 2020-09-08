Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,157 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 107,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $84.12.

