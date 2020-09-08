Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 592.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 327.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.11. 16,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

