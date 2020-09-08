Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

CIEN traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.55. 34,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,806. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

