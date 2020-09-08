Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.54.

PGR traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

