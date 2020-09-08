Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,126 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,685,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,296,000 after acquiring an additional 266,394 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 222,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 218,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.17. 617,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,532,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.